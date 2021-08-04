Save $25 On This Xbox Wireless Headset And Controller Bundle

Two of the best Xbox accessories are currently available in a bundle deal at Antonline. The online retailer has the Xbox Wireless Headset bundled with the updated Xbox Wireless Controller for $140, which is $25 less than you'd pay if you bought both accessories individually. These bundles are likely to sell out, so you may want to hurry if you're in the market for an extra controller and quality headset for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

Xbox Wireless Headset + Xbox Wireless Controller bundle

You can choose between three different controller colors: Pulse Red, Shock Blue, or Electric Volt. All three colors are some of the most recent additions to the Xbox Wireless Controller lineup. Meanwhile, we haven't seen a discount on the Xbox Wireless Headset since it launched alongside the Series X. The new first-party headset features Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X tech. It's a comfortable and lightweight gaming headset that offers stellar performance for the price.