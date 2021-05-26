Save $230 On This Excellent Dell 1440p, 165Hz Gaming Monitor Today

The current sweet spot for gaming monitors is around 1440p and 144Hz, both of which the Dell 2721DGF offers. In a 27-inch package the 1440p resolution is right at home, offering much more clarity than standard 1080p without feeling unnecessary like many 4K displays at this size do. The IPS panel is one of the latest on the market, ensuring great viewing angles and color reproduction while also featuring much faster pixel response times than previous versions.

The monitor also features a native refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which includes AMD FreeSync Premium support. If you've got an Nvidia GPU you'll also be happy to know that it has been certified by Nvidia as G-Sync ready, meaning you should have no issues enjoying the variable refresh rate regardless of your setup. The 2721DGF also includes VESA DisplayHDR400 support, which isn't the best on the market but still far better than most monitors that aren't certified by VESA at all.