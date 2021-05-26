The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save $230 On This Excellent Dell 1440p, 165Hz Gaming Monitor Today
Hitting the sweet spot of resolution and refresh rate, the Dell 2721DGF is one of the best gaming monitors on the market.
Amazon Prime Day might be just around the corner, but you don't have to wait for one retailer's big bash to find some great deals. That's especially true if you're looking for a fantastic gaming monitor, with Dell discounting its great 27-inch 2721DFG display to $380 (a savings of $230). It's direct from Dell's website and limited, so you'd be good to act fast.
Dell 27-inch 2721DGF Gaming Monitor
$380 (was $610)
The current sweet spot for gaming monitors is around 1440p and 144Hz, both of which the Dell 2721DGF offers. In a 27-inch package the 1440p resolution is right at home, offering much more clarity than standard 1080p without feeling unnecessary like many 4K displays at this size do. The IPS panel is one of the latest on the market, ensuring great viewing angles and color reproduction while also featuring much faster pixel response times than previous versions.
The monitor also features a native refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which includes AMD FreeSync Premium support. If you've got an Nvidia GPU you'll also be happy to know that it has been certified by Nvidia as G-Sync ready, meaning you should have no issues enjoying the variable refresh rate regardless of your setup. The 2721DGF also includes VESA DisplayHDR400 support, which isn't the best on the market but still far better than most monitors that aren't certified by VESA at all.
At this price it's difficult to come up with alternatives that are better, but you can still check out our guide for the best 144Hz gaming monitors for PC as well as the best 4K monitors for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X if you're looking for something specifically for console play.
