Save $200 On This Great Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

For some people, a 16:9 aspect ratio simply isn't enough. If you're one of those gamers looking to take a walk on the wide side of life, then this Black Friday deal on the 21:9 INNOCN ultrawide gaming monitor is for you, as its price has been knocked down from $600 to $400 at Amazon. Though INNOCN isn't a well-known brand, we've tested this particular model and came away quite impressed.

This particular monitor measures in at 40 inches overall, has a 3440 x 1440p resolution, and a refresh rate of 144Hz using a DisplayPort cable and 100Hz when using an HDMI connection. It has a great 500 nits of brightness, AMD FreeSync Premium to keep out any ugly screen-tearing, and Display HDR 400 to bring out the best in your games.

Many games support ultrawide resolutions these days, and if you're looking to benefit from having a wider field of view, titles like the PC ports of Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War do a great job in rendering some truly epic landscapes while you play. If you're more interested in productivity, then the included PBP/PIP technology will give you split-screen options while you work with spreadsheet, video, and other creative applications.

