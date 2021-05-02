Save $20 On First-Party Nintendo Switch Games In Rare Sale

Nintendo very rarely offers discounts on its own first-party games for the Switch, as they'll continue to sell without needing sales for years after launch. However, a rare sale happening now has dropped the price on some of the best Nintendo Switch games to just $40, including a few featuring Mario.

Currently live at GameStop, the sale includes four first-party Nintendo Switch games as well as Bandai Namco's Jump Force: Deluxe Edition. The games are all priced at $40, which is a $20 discount off their standard price. You can also get all of them either as physical or digital copies, so you can immediately start playing.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey are available via the sale, and both are excellent and very different platformers. While New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a traditional 2D platformer that is reminiscent of the classic Mario games, Super Mario Odyssey is an exploration-heavy 3D game with tons of secrets and Easter eggs to discover.

If role-playing games are more your thing, GameStop still has you covered with the sale. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is on sale, and offers an enormous adventure that has never looked better than on Switch. Fire Emblem: Three Houses just might be the best game in its series, too, with tons of replay value because of the choices you make early in the story.

The sale follows a separate one still happening for Ubisoft games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. That deal offers savings on some of the publisher's biggest Switch games, including Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.