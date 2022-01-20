Save $150 On The PS5's Best Internal SSD

The PS5's internal storage leaves much to be desired. With just 667GB of usable space, it doesn't take long before you're uninstalling old games and scrounging around for every bit of available space. Thankfully, Sony makes it easy to install your own internal SSD, and Newegg is currently discounting our favorite 2TB drive.

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 2TB SSD $280 (was $430) The Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD is no stranger to price drops, although we've rarely seen the 2TB model dip below its current price of $330. However, you can drive that price even lower by using promo code EMCBN2Z48 at checkout--bringing your total to just $280. That's the best price we've ever seen for this drive, and considering it consistently ranks among the best SSDs for PS5, we'd highly recommend checking it out. It also comes with a free heat sink, which is required for proper installation. See at Newegg

The PS5 requires a fairly high-end SSD with fast speeds, and the Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD ticks all the right boxes. When installed properly, you'll experience speeds that are almost indistinguishable from the console's built-in SSD. And since it's manufactured by Samsung, you'll know that you're getting a reliable drive that's built to last.

If you don't need the full 2TB SSD, Newegg is also offering discounts on the 1TB, 500GB, and 250GB versions of the SSD. The savings aren't as dramatic as they are on the 2TB model, but it's great to see the entire family available at a discount.

Not sold on the Samsung 980 PRO? Consider checking out our list of best SSDs for PS5.