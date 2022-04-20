Save $100 On This Premium Xbox Racing Wheel For Forza Horizon 5

Thrustmaster has a history of crafting highly rated accessories for racing games. The only drawback is their steep price tag, with its premium gear costing almost as much as an Xbox Series X. But if you've been patiently waiting for a price drop before scooping up one of the company's best racing wheels, today's your lucky day--the Thrustmaster T248X is currently discounted by $100, and it’s a perfect fit for Forza Horizon 5.

Thrustmaster T248X $300 ($was $400) Boasting a leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable force feedback levels, and magnetic paddle shifters, Thrustmaster spared no expense in building the T248X. You'll also get a built-in dashboard that lets you display over 20 different stats and up to 25 action buttons for various in-game inputs. It's designed specifically for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, making it a great option for Forza Horizon 5--which earned an impressive 9/10 in our review. Aside from Forza, the steering wheel is officially supported by a wide variety of titles, including F1 2021, Dirt 5, Wreckfest, and even Farming Simulator 19. See at Amazon

Now available for $300, this is the best price we've seen for the Thrustmaster T248X all year. We're not sure how long the deal will last, so swing by Amazon and check out the price cut while you can.

If you're looking for more great racing controller options, be sure to read our guide to the best racing wheels.