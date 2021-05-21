Save $100 On Apple's Latest M1 Mac Mini Today
The latest Mac Mini has all the power of Apple's new M1 chips, and it's down to a great price today on Amazon.
Despite the skepticism prior to launch, there's little doubt left that Apple's first in-house M1 chip has been a massive success. It's fast, energy-efficient, and small enough to fit into the company's latest iPad Pro. But it's not the tablet that's on sale today--rather it's the M1-equipped product that will most easily fit into your office at home. Amazon has shaved off $100 from the latest Apple Mac Mini, with the discounted price of $600 (coupon applied at checkout) making it a great deal.
Apple Mac Mini with M1
$600 (was $700) with coupon at checkout
The Mac Mini comes with the same M1 chip that you'll find in both the latest Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air. That means an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM all on the same SoC at the heart of the familiar silver design. The additional active cooling of the fan (something the M1 doesn't get in the MacBook Air) means that it will boost to higher clock speeds and stay there for longer, too, which should help if you are doing something slightly intensive like editing large photos or rendering some video.
The true beauty of the M1 is in its everyday performance, however. If you're just planning to use this Mac Mini as a solid device for emails, word processing, and general computing work, you'll struggle to find areas where the M1 is holding you up. The 256GB of SSD storage is also plenty for general use, but you can always expand that with an external SSD thanks to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. They join two traditional USB-A ports, an ethernet jack, auxiliary output, and a single HDMI output.
Apple is rolling out a range of new products over the next few weeks, including its refreshed iPad Pro models equipped with the same M1 chip inside. The 12.9-inch version also includes a new MiniLED display with some impressive HDR performance, if you're looking for one of the best portable media consumption devices out there.
