Save $10 On Biomutant Before It Launches Later This Month
The new IP from publisher THQ Nordic is right around the corner, and you can save on an Xbox One preorder at Newegg today.
Biomutant might feel like it's been coming out forever after encountering numerous delays, but the fast-paced action game is finally launching at the end of this month. If you've been itching for its colorful world and character-action combat, you can save $10 today at Newegg on a digital preorder for Xbox One with promo code EMCEWEY25.
Biomutant
$50 (was $60)
Biomutant is a new IP from publisher THQ Nordic, where you play as a gruff looking bipedal creature that can recode its genetic makeup to give you access to new combat moves and abilities. The combat is inspired by martial arts, combining dexterous aerial movements, fast melee attacks and third-person shooting to keep the mix interesting. The open-world structure also allows you to explore this new land through a variety of ways, be it on an air balloon or high-powered jet-ski.
The deal is on a digital code for Biomutant, which would otherwise retail for $60 at launch. The deal is exclusive to Xbox One, which puts another spotlight on a lawsuit Sony might be involved with after it removed digital codes from retailers.
Newegg also has deals on a handful of other digital Xbox games, including Grand Theft Auto V, Borderlands 3, and NBA 2K21. You can check out all of Newegg's daily deals, including PC hardware and peripherals, here.
