Sandbox-Style RPG Elex Launches This October

From the studio that created Gothic and Risen comes Elex, a RPG by Piranha Bytes and THQ Nordic that combines elements of just about every fictional universe out there into one. Magic and mechs in one game? You bet.

The full game launches Oct. 17, 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside a collector's edition. This version of the game will come with the game and manual, an artbook, original soundtrack, a cloth map of Magalan, a combat drone amulet, and a 10-inch figure of an Alb Mage.

In Magalan, a world which has been hit a by a meteor and is on the brink of destruction, you are an Alb. You're cold, you're disciplined, and you've only been fed this world's life force: elex. While things seemed certain for you to succeed, you become stranded in one of the five regions of the world away from your people, and away from elex.

Elex is a sandbox open-world game. All five regions are open from the moment the game starts; if you can see it on the map, you can go to it. And of course, there are plenty of enemies to slay with a wide arsenal from traditional crossbows to futuristic laser guns. You can also join one of four different factions. Magalan is putty in your hands; your choices can save it or lead it to its end.