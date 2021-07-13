Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Goes Live Later This Month With Cross-Progression

Ahead of its July 27 global launch, a demo for Samurai Warriors 5 will go live on July 20 with cross-progression, publisher Koei Tecmo announced.

The Samurai Warriors 5 demo--available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and presumably next-gen hardware)--is just a small vertical slice of the hack-and-slash game. It will include two stages and four playable characters, as well as transferable progress to the full game.

#SamuraiWarriors5

The demo will be going live on 7/20 on Steam/PS4/Switch/Xbox One!

Experience two stages with a choice of Hideyoshi Hashiba, No, Tokugawa Ieyasu, or Toshiie Maeda!https://t.co/b8qVw0P5Ce

**Progress can be transferred to the final game**#SW5 #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/5tXasQrrTR — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) July 13, 2021

No other details about the demo where provided. Some Twitter users have found workarounds to get access to the Japanese version of the demo, which is allegedly available to download.

Samurai Warriors 5 is the latest title in the franchise. The last entry was 2014's Samurai Warriors 4, which saw a revision in 2015 with Samurai Warriors 4-II and the usual Empires expansion in 2016.

Samurai Warriors was birthed as a spin-off of the Dynasty Warriors series, a collection of hack-and-slash games that center Chinese history and the Three Kingdoms historical period. Samurai Warriors is the sister to Dynasty Warriors, focusing on Japan's Sengoku period instead.

Samurai Warriors 5 drops worldwide on July 27 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Preorders are now live. The game also has a Season Pass (included in the Deluxe Edition) that adds more missions, background music, weapons, and horses.