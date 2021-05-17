Samurai Shodown Adding Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLC Alongside Steam Release In June

SNK will release the Steam version of its feudal fighting game Samurai Shodown on June 14, the developer announced. Originally a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, the Steam version will launch alongside the multi-platform release of Season Pass 3 DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa.

Originally a boss character in the original 1993 game, Amakusa appeared in multiple other games in the series and fights his opponents by attacking them with a gem of power. Amakusa is the third Season Pass 3 character to have been revealed, after Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. One more character still needs to join the roster, but this brawler will be a guest fighter from Arc System Works' Guilty Gear series.

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

SHIRO TOKISADA AMAKUSA joins SAMURAI SHODOWN on June 14th as the 3rd DLC Character in the Season Pass 3!#SNK #SamSho #AmakusaShiro pic.twitter.com/KSkhiCmWp0 — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) May 17, 2021

Released on Xbox One and PS4 back in 2019, Samurai Shodown earned positive reviews for its easy-to-learn gameplay mechanics and strategic combat. Earlier this year, an Xbox Series X|S version of the game added 120fps gameplay and Smart Delivery transfer options.

"It captures what made the original fun and unique, but also at a time when high-damage, high-stakes fighters like this are a rarity, making its combat feel both fresh and familiar," critic Heidi Kemps wrote in their Samurai Shodown review. "Its accessibility and easy-to-grasp gameplay belie a lot of strategic depth that makes for very intense, bloody struggles. While the single-player experience is a bit lacking, it doesn't drag down the whole significantly--Samurai Shodown is a fighting experience well worth taking up the sword for."