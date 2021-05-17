Pokemon Go Community Day Xur's Location Mass Effect Legendary Guides Warzone Cheater Banned LIVE Subnautica: Below Zero Mass Effect Review

Samurai Shodown Adding Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLC Alongside Steam Release In June

Veteran Samurai Shodown antagonist Shiro Tokisada Amakusa is gearing up for battle as SNK's fighting game prepares for a Steam launch.

By on

Comments

SNK will release the Steam version of its feudal fighting game Samurai Shodown on June 14, the developer announced. Originally a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, the Steam version will launch alongside the multi-platform release of Season Pass 3 DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa.

Originally a boss character in the original 1993 game, Amakusa appeared in multiple other games in the series and fights his opponents by attacking them with a gem of power. Amakusa is the third Season Pass 3 character to have been revealed, after Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. One more character still needs to join the roster, but this brawler will be a guest fighter from Arc System Works' Guilty Gear series.

Click To Unmute
  1. Guilty Gear Strive Story Trailer
  2. Mass Effect Lore: Reapers (feat. Indoctrination)
  3. Resident Evil Village Lore - The Lords
  4. Battlefield 6 Rumors - Good Idea Or Bad Idea
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To The Mass Effect Trilogy’s Guns
  6. FINAL FANTASY XIV ENDWALKER New Reaper Class Reveal
  7. FINAL FANTASY XIV ENDWALKER Full Trailer
  8. Anji Mito Combos And Gameplay - Guilty Gear Strive Beta #2
  9. First 17 Minutes Of Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Gameplay
  10. First 16 Minutes Of Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Gameplay
  11. Dying Light 2 - Ask Me Anything (Episode 2)
  12. 21 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Samurai Shodown - Official Season 3 Character Reveal Trailer

Released on Xbox One and PS4 back in 2019, Samurai Shodown earned positive reviews for its easy-to-learn gameplay mechanics and strategic combat. Earlier this year, an Xbox Series X|S version of the game added 120fps gameplay and Smart Delivery transfer options.

"It captures what made the original fun and unique, but also at a time when high-damage, high-stakes fighters like this are a rarity, making its combat feel both fresh and familiar," critic Heidi Kemps wrote in their Samurai Shodown review. "Its accessibility and easy-to-grasp gameplay belie a lot of strategic depth that makes for very intense, bloody struggles. While the single-player experience is a bit lacking, it doesn't drag down the whole significantly--Samurai Shodown is a fighting experience well worth taking up the sword for."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Samurai Shodown
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)