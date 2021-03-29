Samsung's Latest 980 Pro SSDs Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

It might be challenging to buy a graphics card for its advertised price right now, but if you're looking for a way to equip your PC with one of the best SSDs on the market then Amazon has a special for you.

The Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4 NVMe SSD is the company's fastest consumer M.2 drive yet, packing in read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s. This is achieved with a new Elpsis controller and TLC NAND flash, giving you good endurance and enough capacity to make this your main game storage drive.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Up to 21% off See at Amazon

You might be tempted to purchase this for your PS5, given that it features advertised speeds that could match the requirements for internal SSD expansion. Sony has yet to patch the console to allow users to install M.2 drives to expand storage and previously warned that any drive not approved will not work. So, while it could work in the future, there's no guarantee that it will.

Amazon is marking down all versions of the SSD, from the massive 2TB drive down to just 250GB. Your savings will vary depending on which you choose, but the best deal is on the 2TB version, which is now down to $350 (saving you $80). The 512GB offering is great too, with a 21% saving bringing it down to just over $118.

If you are looking for potential GPU deals in the future (or just building an entirely new gaming PC), GameStop is preparing to offer PC hardware soon to give you another website to rabidly refresh. Otherwise, you can keep up with our Xbox Series X and PS5 stock refresh alerts to get in on the next generation of consoles.