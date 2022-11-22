Samsung SD Card Deal Lets You Load Up Your Nintendo Switch For Cheap

The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much internal storage space, making a third-party microSD card more of a necessity than an option. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can currently save a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards that are perfect for Nintendo Switch. A 512GB Samsung card is only $45, down almost 50% from its standard price.

Several different speeds are available on Amazon, with a 160MB/s card costing about $10 more at the same storage capacity. Either should work just fine with Nintendo Switch, and Amazon users have confirmed their compatibility. Because the Switch doesn't make use of an NVMe drive like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S do, you can install games directly to the microSD and shouldn't have any issues with loading times.

If you have a Steam Deck, you can also use these microSD cards for games. The Steam Deck supports the higher-speed NVMe, but it's not required for game installation, so lower-performing and older games are a great choice for the microSD card. With the Steam Autumn Sale happening now, it's the perfect time to stock up on games, too.

