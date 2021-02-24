Samsung Note 20 Ultra Gets Huge Discount At Amazon For Today Only

Amazon is hosting a Samsung sale this week featuring discounts on a variety of 4K TVs, gaming monitors, and smartphones. While the original discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was pretty good, you can save even more on the high-end smartphone today only. Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $925, which is a whopping $375 off the list price. The deal is only available until tonight 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET, and there's always a chance it will sell out before then.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra released last fall and is currently one of the most popular Android phones on the market. Amazon's deal applies to the unlocked edition of the Samsung Note 20 Ultra, so it isn't tied to a particular carrier. The Note 20 Ultra is available in black, bronze, or white at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $925 (was $1,300) See at Amazon

Thanks to its gorgeous AMOLED 6.9-inch display, the Note 20 Ultra is one of the best smartphones for gaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Xbox games on the go thanks to the inclusion of cloud streaming with the service. Microsoft's wireless Xbox controllers are compatible with the Note 20 Ultra, but you can also get a variety of great third-party options, including the 8BitDo Xbox controller that comes with a clip. The 8BitDo Xbox controller is featured in our best mobile controllers for Xbox cloud gaming roundup.

The Note 20 Ultra has a state of the art processor that's built for multi-tasking and productivity. The S-Pen stylus lets you easily and precisely take notes that can then be seamlessly transferred to Windows. It comes with 128GB of storage space out of the box, but you can expand it with microSD cards up to 1TB.

In addition to the Note Ultra 20 deal, Amazon also has numerous QLED 4K TVs on sale for hundreds of dollars off as well as a rather enormous curved gaming monitor slashed to an excellent price.