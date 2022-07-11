Samsung 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Is $160 Off In Best Buy's Prime Day Alternative Sale

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only show in town. Best Buy is offering some nice deals as well, and one of them is a sweet deal on a 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor.

The retailer is offering the 27" Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series monitor for $240 right now. The monitor normally goes for $400, so this is a savings of $160.

Samsung 27" CRG5 Gaming Monitor $240 (was $400) The monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate to help minimize lag, a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and a 4 milisecond response time. The curved screen helps provide a greater sense of immersion, as the display is meant to appear as if it's wrapping around your face. The screen also has a split-picture mode to see two programs on the same screen at the same time. In terms of further specifics, the unit is G-Sync compatible and has a VA panel. See at Best Buy

For your money, Best Buy is also throwing in a six-month subscription to the Webroot antivirus software as well as three months of YouTube Premium to cut out the ads.

