Samsung 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Is $160 Off In Best Buy's Prime Day Alternative Sale
Best Buy has a very nice offer on one of Samsung's newer curved gaming monitors right now.
Amazon Prime Day isn't the only show in town. Best Buy is offering some nice deals as well, and one of them is a sweet deal on a 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor.
The retailer is offering the 27" Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series monitor for $240 right now. The monitor normally goes for $400, so this is a savings of $160.
Samsung 27" CRG5 Gaming Monitor
$240 (was $400)
The monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate to help minimize lag, a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and a 4 milisecond response time. The curved screen helps provide a greater sense of immersion, as the display is meant to appear as if it's wrapping around your face. The screen also has a split-picture mode to see two programs on the same screen at the same time.
In terms of further specifics, the unit is G-Sync compatible and has a VA panel.
For your money, Best Buy is also throwing in a six-month subscription to the Webroot antivirus software as well as three months of YouTube Premium to cut out the ads.
You can also check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for more gaming deals at Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation