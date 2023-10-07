Sam's Club 1-Year Membership Is Only $15 For A Limited Time

Sam’s Club memberships usually cost $50 per year, but from now until October 15, you can sign up for a 12-month membership for only $15. That's quite the deal, especially if you have a Sam's Club location in your area.

With Amazon Prime Day Round 2 around the corner, it's very possible Sam's Club will have some noteworthy gaming and tech deals of its own. Of course, the holiday shopping is just about here, too, and Sam's Club always has some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Sam's Club is known to offer gaming console bundle deals as well as steep discounts on other tech and accessories. The retailer also runs impressive, regular deals on popular games, especially during the holiday season.

Though you can shop some Sam's Club deals online without a membership, the best deals are often only offered to members, and you need to be a member for in-store shopping.

While the games and tech side of Sam's Club can be surprisingly great, the membership is most useful when it comes to food, drinks, and apparel. Sam's Club sells bulk grocery items, which makes it easy to stock up on snacks, drinks, and entrees while saving money.

Even just one visit to Sam's Club would likely make up the cost of the membership.