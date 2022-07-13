Sam Barlow's Upcoming Game Immortality Has Been Delayed

Sam Barlow's next highly anticipated mystery game, Immortality, has been delayed to August 30.

Barlow's studio Half Mermaid made the announcement Wednesday afternoon: "Today we're pushing back the release date for Immortality to August 20th 2022. It has taken decades for Marissa Marcel's work to find the light of day, so we're happy to spend a month more to ensure the experience is as polished as possible."

The post continues, "We hope everyone anticipating the game will understand this necessary evil and continue to prepare to dig into the most complex mystery we have tried to answer yet: What happened to Marissa Marcel?"

Immortality, which was most recently part of the Tribeca Games Showcase as part of not-E3, was initially set to release on July 26. Initially announced as Project Ambrosio some years ago, Immortality follows the mystery of Marissa Marcel, an actress who only ever appeared in three unreleased movies, which players get a hold of. Much like Barlow's previous titles, Her Story and Telling Lies, Immortality utilizes FMV to recreate these films and supplementary footage, all the while tasking players with combing through it all for clues as to what may have happened to Marissa, who has since disappeared.

Immortality releases August 30 on PC and Xbox Series X|S where it will be coming to Game Pass at launch. It was most recently announced that Immortality would also be launching on mobile devices through Netflix Games.