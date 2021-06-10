Death Stranding Directors Cut Summer Game Fest Warzone & Cold War Season 4 Nintendo Switch E3 Sale PS5 Restock Update Ratchet & Clank - Tips and Tricks

Salt And Sacrifice, Sequel To Salt And Sanctuary, Announced For PS5 And PC

The sequel to the acclaimed Souls-like game hits PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.

Acclaimed Souls-like game Salt and Sanctuary is receiving a follow-up titled Salt and Sacrifice, and it's coming next year. Ska Studios and Devoured Studios announced the sequel during the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream show, with the game is slated to release on PS4, PS5, and PC in early 2022.

Like its predecessor, Salt and Sacrifice is a dark side-scrolling action game featuring hand-drawn visuals and tense combat inspired by From Software's Dark Souls series. Players will take control of a Marked Inquisitor, a condemned criminal who is forced to hunt Mages. In addition to being able to customize your Inquisitor's crime and appearance, you'll be able to select their class from eight possible starting options: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, or Sage.

Now Playing: Salt And Sacrifice - Reveal Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice features a hub area known as the Pardoner's Vale, where players will be able to meet and interact with other Inquisitors. The game also supports solo play as well as drop-in/drop-out online co-op. There are more than 20 types of Mages to hunt down, including fire-wielding Pyromancers and poison-inducing Venomancers. After eliminating a Mage, you'll be able to craft new equipment out of the materials you've collected from their remains with Runic Arts, imbuing you with new abilities and powers.

Salt and Sacrifice is slated to launch for PS4, PS5, and PC in the first quarter of 2022. The game will retail for $20 USD. You can check out the reveal trailer above. If you want to see more of Salt and Sacrifice, then be sure to check back with GameSpot's Play For All Live on June 16 for exclusive new gameplay of the action-RPG.

