Saints Row Spinoff Agents Of Mayhem’s New Trailer Apes This Classic TV Show

Agents of Mayhem, the upcoming Saints Row spinoff from Deep Silver Volition, has received a new trailer featuring the theme from classic detective show Magnum, PI.

The video, which you can watch below, showcases some of Agents of Mayhem's exotic vehicles and its colorful cast of characters. It follows another trailer from a few days ago that highlighted an in-game gang called the Bombshells.

Before that, we learned that Saints Row favorite Johnny Gat is coming to Agents of Mayhem, which is set in the same universe as that saga. The character is highlighted in today's trailer alongside some bonus skins players can grab by preordering.

Agents of Mayhem shares many gameplay similarities with Saints Row: it's an open-world, third-person action game with a comedic, over-the-top story. Unlike Saints Row, however, you'll be able to explore the world with a team of three agents. You can read our most recent preview of the game here, or check out our chat with the developers at E3 2017 here.

It launches on August 15 (August 18 in Europe) for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.