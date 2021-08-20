Saints Row Reboot Teased For Gamescom Reveal

Deep Silver has started teasing a new entry in the Saints Row franchise, likely to be revealed at Gamescom next week. The teaser includes a none-too-subtle hint that it will be a reboot.

The official Saints Row site now simply has a large banner that says "Rebooting" in graffiti with the Saints logo. Geoff Keighley, host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, also issued a tweet with the teaser image, and a reference to the Boss--the usual player-created protagonist of Saints Row games.

It's not much to go on, but given the reference to a reboot, it will remain to be seen how much (if any) connection this has to the current Saints Row franchise, which went in some wild directions with superpowers and even a trip to Hell in its final story DLC.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday.

We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1

See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

Opening Night Live begins Wednesday, August 25 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The event is the kickoff for Gamescom, the annual convention held in Cologne, Germany. Like many live events it was all-virtual last year due to the coronavirus, and while organizers planned a hybrid event this year, the ongoing pandemic scuttled plans for in-person gathering. We'll be giving live reactions to the event when it happens so stick around.