Saints Row Reboot Delayed To August 2022

Volition's new Saints Row reboot has been delayed. Originally scheduled for release on February 25, 2022, the game is now launching six months later, on August 23, 2022. The game is being delayed in part because Volition underestimated the impact of COVID-19 on the development schedule, and to bring the game up to the quality standards that the studio set for itself and what fans deserve, the studio said.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn't be up to the standards we've set ourselves, and that you're expecting and deserve," Volition boss Jim Boone said. "The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we're doing some fine tuning and there won't be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

"In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive," Boone added. "However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft."

Boone went on to say that nothing will change for the Saints Row reboot story, characters, or anything else involving the core of the game.

"Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another," Boone said. "As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you've been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It's our absolute priority to get this right. Keep it strange."

For more, check out GameSpot's recent preview, "Saints Row Reboot Is All About Building Something New." While Saints Row is no longer launched in February, the month remains extremely busy for new releases like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.