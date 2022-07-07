Saints Row IV And 2 Other Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend

Xbox's Free Play Days has rolled around again, and players can try out three games--Saints Row IV, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Crew 2--for free from now until Sunday, July 10. Free Play Days are limited to players with either the Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships.

To get the games on your console, go to the Xbox store's subscription tab, enter the Gold member area, and find the Free Play Days collection.

Saints Row IV is a larger-than-life open-world game full of crimes, absurd weapons, and wild missions. GameSpot rated it 7.5/10 and critic Carolyn Petit said in her Saints Row IV review, "Even if combat sometimes falls into a rut, there are more than enough surprises in the game's story missions to keep you entertained, and as in previous games, you can increase the mayhem by inviting a friend along to do missions and other activities."

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a GT racing simulator, and The Crew 2 is an open-world driving sim. The Crew 2 lets players take control of all the vehicles--motorcycles, cars, trucks, the works--and is set in the US.

As always, certain games featured during Free Play Days are on sale for a limited time. So if you try the games out and like a title, you can snag a discounted copy. Out of the three, Assetto Corsa Competizione is not discounted. However, Saints Row IV and The Crew 2 are heavily discounted. See below for full details.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals