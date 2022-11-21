Saints Row Is Down To $35 For Black Friday

After years of taking wilder and wilder swings, Saints Row 2022 rebooted the series with a more grounded take on the Third Street Saints. It was still an open-world playground, but without the more fantastical elements like aliens and superpowers. Now just a few months post-release, you can get it for $35, almost half off the original price.

Saints Row was less over-the-top than some of its predecessors, making for a more nostalgic (if somewhat safe) reboot of the series. Instead of Johnny Gat and his crew, you were a new gang, a set of 20-somethings who decide to start their own gang in the crime-infested city of Santo Ileso. As a fledging crime boss, you'll build your criminal empire with the help of your lieutenants, and before long, you're claiming dominion over the whole town.

The $35 price goes for the PlayStation and Xbox physical versions. That's the lowest price we've seen yet for Saints Row, which only released in August.

