Saints Row: Everything We Know About Volition's Reboot Of The Action-Adventure Series

Saints Row returns in 2022 after having skipped an entire console generation without a new entry in the franchise. Considering Saints Row IV ends in a way that's difficult to follow, it's no surprise finding a new direction surely took some time. As it happens, the answer that developer Volition decided on was to not follow Saints Row IV at all, but rather take the series into a brand-new direction.

Saints Row fully reboots the Saints Row series, moving away from the street gang romp we've come to know and love over the course of Saints Row, Saints Row 2, Saints Row: The Third, and Saints Row IV, as well as the alternate reality created in Agents of Mayhem on account of the events of Gat out of Hell. While Volition has teased that there will be plenty of callbacks to previous games, this new entry moves the series in a new direction with a brand-new 3rd Street Saints gang.

Release date

Saints Row is scheduled to launch on August 23, 2022. The game was originally set to release on February 25 before being delayed so that the team could do a little bit more fine tuning.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn't be up to the standards we've set ourselves, and that you're expecting and deserve," Volition chief creative officer Jim Boone wrote in a Saints Row blog post. "The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we're doing some fine tuning and there won't be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

What we know

In terms of narrative and tone, Saints Row seems to most resemble Saints Row: The Third, balancing the mostly grounded gang activities of the series' earlier games with the ever-more zany antics of the latter entries. Set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso--a location inspired by the American southwest--Saints Row sees you take control of a brand-new Boss striving to make a name for themselves.

Like previous games in the series, Saints Row's gameplay loop revolves around seizing territory from rival gangs. In Saints Row, that's the muscle vehicle and exercise-obsessed Los Panteros, the anarchist nightclub owners known as the Idols, and the private military corporation Marshall Defense Industries. The Boss starts their gang by recruiting members from each of these three rivals, forming allies with those who have become disillusioned with the current state of Santo Ileso.

Though all trailers for Saints Row have only featured a Boss who is a young Black woman, Volition has said that this reboot will incorporate a character creator, allowing you to change your gender and customize your appearance as you see fit.

While Saints Row includes plenty of unorthodox means of transportation (like a flight suit and hoverboards), nothing is on par with the superpowers of Saints Row IV. Instead, the game encourages players to implement driving as a staple part of the experience. As such, Volition has largely rebooted how driving works, giving you more options to combat foes while behind the wheel.

Platforms

Saints Row will be released for both current and past generation consoles, as well as PC. You'll be able to pick it up on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

PC system specs

Volition has not yet released the official PC specs for Saints Row.

Trailers

Volition first revealed Saints Row with a trailer at Gamescom ONL 2021. Entirely cinematic, the trailer showcases the new Boss and their allies pulling off a high-action heist in order to grow their criminal empire.

Saints Row's first gameplay trailer would debut shortly after that, with Boss voice actor Bryce Charles and the Volition team detailing how the upcoming game reboots the action-adventure series with a brand-new setting, characters, and mechanics.

Volition revealed another Saints Row trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The trailer showcases the rival gangs that you'll go up against in the game, as well as a lot more wingsuit gameplay.

Multiplayer details

Like previous games in the series, Saints Row will feature drop-in/drop-out cooperative online multiplayer, allowing for you and one other friend to team up and play together. Completing missions while in co-op will transfer over to your own save, so you won't waste time or lose your Boss character's progression by playing in someone else's game.

DLC/Microtransactions details

Volition plans on releasing three post-launch expansions for Saints Row, all of which will be included in the game's expansion pass.

Preorder details

Saints Row is available for preorder, both through the game's official website and select online retailers. There are three physical editions of the game: Standard ($60 USD), Criminal Customs ($60), and Notorious ($90). There are also three digital versions of the game: Standard ($60), Gold ($90), and Platinum ($100).

All six editions have the Idols Anarchy pack as a preorder bonus, but you'll also get the Saints Criminals Customs pack for preordering the Criminal Customs, Notorious, Gold, or Platinum Editions.

The physical Standard Edition of Saints Row just includes the base game. The Criminal Customs Edition adds the Saints Criminal Customs pack, so it's basically just an edition designed to give you an extra bonus for preordering the game. Since it costs the same as the Standard Edition, you might as well nab the Criminal Customs Edition if you're planning on preordering the game. Finally, the Notorious Edition adds the expansion pass and comes with physical collectibles, including a steelbook case.

Like the physical version, the digital version of the Standard Edition only includes the base game. The Gold Edition adds the Los Panteros American Muscle bundle and the expansion pass. The Platinum Edition includes all that, plus a digital copy of Saints Row: The Third Remastered.