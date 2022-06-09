Saints Row Boss Factory Character Creator Is Out Today For Free

A new trailer for Saints Row debuted during Summer Game Fest 2022, revealing the plethora of options included in the game's character creator. The trailer ended with the announcement that the character creator is actually available today, allowing you to make your ideal boss way ahead of Saints Row's August launch.

Called the Boss Factory, the free standalone Saints Row character creator can be downloaded from digital storefronts--the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

The time has come, for you to #BeYourOwnBoss - start creating YOUR Boss now with #SaintsRow #BossFactory

Find out more and download for FREE on Epic Games, PlayStation and Xbox now: https://t.co/Jxx6NxDyFv pic.twitter.com/QTLb4AzboX — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) June 9, 2022

