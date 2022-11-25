Sackboy: A Big Adventure Is Super Cheap For Black Friday

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Best Buy. Amazon and GameStop were also selling the charming PlayStation platformer at this price, but both retailers have sold out. If interested in this deal, you may want to grab it soon. At just $20, this is by far the best price we've ever seen. Keep in mind that the PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure released in 2020 and has been discounted cyclically throughout the past couple of years. Black Friday's prices do mark the lowest Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been discounted since release. The last major Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation physical edition sale was around $30 at various retailers.

In GameSpot's Sackboy: A Big Adventure review, critic Mike Epstein praised it for solid platform mechanics and strong visual qualities on the PS5. "Sackboy is a solid platformer and, despite its rote art style, makes great use of the PS5's enhanced visual and technical performance. It's a fun little romp of a platformer, with lots of interesting moments," Epstein said. "At times, the visual design can look a bit flat. Even in those moments, though, the tight controls and interesting level layouts create gameplay challenges that make those flaws easy to overlook."

