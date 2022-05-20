Saber Interactive Joins Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Project

Embracer Group provided more details this week on the Knights of the Old Republic remake, which will be co-developed by Aspyr and Saber Interactive. Embracer Group board member Matthew Karch said that the World War Z studio was handed a project that was more than just a simple remake.

"Aspyr has gone full in to make this the best game that they can make," Karch said. "When we acquired Aspyr, we knew from the start that they would require our assistance. Saber has tremendous expertise in creating these types of products. We've done it on Halo--on multiple Halo products--so we've been spending a lot of time working with them to bring this title over."

Koch added that the project was shaping up to be "massive" and that the game was basically remade from scratch due to its age. The original Knights of the Old Republic was released back in 2003, earning critical acclaim at the time for its story that was set 4,000 years before the events of the main film series.

The game was eventually ported over to iOS, Android, and Switch, with its remake officially being announced in September last year for PC and as a timed PS5 console-exclusive. There's more than one Star Wars game on the horizon though, as a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is reportedly coming early next year from EA and is said to be titled Survivor.

Respawn is leading development on that title and two other Star Wars games, a strategy title and a first-person shooter.