Ryan Reynolds Could Star In The Rainbow Six Movie, Report Says

There has been talk of a Rainbow Six movie since 2004 or earlier, and now it looks like those plans continue to be in motion and could be speeding up.

Deadline reports (via NeoGAF) that among Hollywood producer Akiva Goldsman's projects is a Rainbow Six film that could star Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds.

Sources told the site that there have been "loose conversations" about having Reynolds play the former Navy SEAL John Clark from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series.

The Rainbow Six video game series is produced by Ubisoft, and it would follow that Ubisoft's own Ubisoft Motion Pictures group would have a hand in producing the film. In February 2014, Ubisoft announced that it had six movies based on its franchises in the pipeline, covering Rabbids, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon. The Assassin's Creed movie, starring Michael Fassbender, came out last year.

Bear in mind that is sounds like it's still very early days for the Rainbow Six movie. There is no word yet on who might direct, what the cast would be, or when it would premiere. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

There will apparently be a sequel to 2016's Assassin's Creed, so that could be the next Ubisoft movie. We've also heard that Tom Hardy could star in the Splinter Cell film. In other news, Castelvania TV show showrunner Adi Shankar recently announced that he's working on an Assassin's Creed anime show next.