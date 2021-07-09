RWBY: Arrowfell Is A New Co-Op Sidescroller From WayForward

Fans knew WayForward, developer of the Shantae series and more recently River City Girls, was working on a RWBY game set in the world of Rooster Teeth's popular animated series. Now that game has an official name--RWBY: Arrowfell-- as well as an official release window of 2022.

The news comes via a RWBY panel as part of Rooster Teeth's RTX@Home event, a virtual version of Rooster Teeth's annual fan convention. A new trailer for the game, seen below, reveals new characters and animated cutscenes, with WayForward also confirming the game will support local and online cooperative multiplayer. The game is slated to release on consoles as well as PC.

WayForward's latest project will feature a new story from the show's writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas, who are also providing creative oversight for the project. Dale North, whose previous work includes music for Wizard of Legend, will be the game's composer.

RWBY: Arrowfell is described as a sidescrolling action-adventure, and looks to place an emphasis on melee combat and aerial attacks. The new game isn't the first game set in the world of Remnant. A four player co-op hack n' slash, RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, released in 2016, and RWBY characters also appeared in Arc System Works' BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. Arc System Works is also helping to publish RWBY: Arrowfell in conjunction with WayForward.

It's just the newest project announcement from WayForward. In addition to having two River City Girl games in the works in the form of River City Girls 2 and River City Girls Zero, the developer is also working on Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp for the Nintendo Switch.