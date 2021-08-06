Rust Patch Notes Reveal Submarines, Underwater Bases, And Torpedos

Despite originally launching in 2013, creation and survival game Rust is still going strong--and this month it is receiving a big new update that adds a bunch of features for exploring beneath the waves. In addition to big new underwater bases, the update for August also adds submarines, torpedos, and sharks.

Headlining the update are procedurally generated underwater bases, which you can get to via submarine. These are pretty large, complex structures that act as sub-sea dungeons. They'll contain a variety of puzzles and challenges as well as NPCs to fight, but they will also feature spaces for just hanging out with friends. In the patch notes, the developer explains that the bases can contain mess halls which let you play poker, listen to music, and cook.

As mentioned previously, to reach these bases you'll need to acquire a submarine. These are new purchasable vehicles that you can buy from boat shops. They fit two players and come with some pretty old-school instrument panels, and they can be armed with torpedoes.

The update also adds a fishing rod to give you the ability to catch fish and a speargun to defend against aggressive underwater creatures. Sharks are introduced as well, and they can spawn at dive sites. Finally, sounds and effects have been updated to make the oceans more realistic.

The update is live now in Rust on PC; the studio doesn't mention if or when it'll come to the console versions of the game, which receive different patches. In addition to content updates, the developer is also still putting out DLC for the game, such as a dance-themed pack that launched in July.

Rust August Update Patch Notes