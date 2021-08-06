Rust Patch Notes Reveal Submarines, Underwater Bases, And Torpedos
The creation and survival game Rust is going underwater in the latest monthly update.
Despite originally launching in 2013, creation and survival game Rust is still going strong--and this month it is receiving a big new update that adds a bunch of features for exploring beneath the waves. In addition to big new underwater bases, the update for August also adds submarines, torpedos, and sharks.
Headlining the update are procedurally generated underwater bases, which you can get to via submarine. These are pretty large, complex structures that act as sub-sea dungeons. They'll contain a variety of puzzles and challenges as well as NPCs to fight, but they will also feature spaces for just hanging out with friends. In the patch notes, the developer explains that the bases can contain mess halls which let you play poker, listen to music, and cook.
As mentioned previously, to reach these bases you'll need to acquire a submarine. These are new purchasable vehicles that you can buy from boat shops. They fit two players and come with some pretty old-school instrument panels, and they can be armed with torpedoes.
The update also adds a fishing rod to give you the ability to catch fish and a speargun to defend against aggressive underwater creatures. Sharks are introduced as well, and they can spawn at dive sites. Finally, sounds and effects have been updated to make the oceans more realistic.
The update is live now in Rust on PC; the studio doesn't mention if or when it'll come to the console versions of the game, which receive different patches. In addition to content updates, the developer is also still putting out DLC for the game, such as a dance-themed pack that launched in July.
Rust August Update Patch Notes
- Added procedural underwater labs
- Added submarines
- Added Fishing
- Added 8 new types of fish
- Added Sharks
- Added Spear Gun
- Added side maintenance tunnels at underground train stations, where the work cart trains are now kept
- Added 32 new prefabs for map makers
- Fixed audio level on thrown cassette recorders
- Fixed thrown cassette recorders not playing when coming into network range
- Fixed wires sometimes not displaying when placed at the maximum distance
- Fixed ice lakes never spawning
- Fixed prefab mountains not spawning on large maps
- Fixed shore wetness being applied deep underwater
- Fixed a graphics.uiscale value of 0.8 hiding the search text on the crafting screen when at 1080p
- Turned the exception from a failed 'connect' console command into a warning. It now shows up in the UI and as a warning in the console, instead of in the UI and as red exception text
- If a player is killed while inside a hurt trigger (e.g. barbed wire), always kill them immediately - same as if they'd died by the hurt trigger itself
- Fixed swamp fog lit at night from 750m
- Fixed pump jack floating decals
- Improved loot from small underwater crates
- Reduced untie time from 8 to 6 seconds
- Can now copy and paste phone numbers from the telephone dialing screen
- Added a button to copy the current phone's number in the dialing UI
- Wires will now snap to the socket position and not the surface behind the IO object
- Can now left click a filled IO socket to limit the animation to just that socket
- Can now press RMB while placing wires to remove the last placed point (hold RMB to clear the whole line)
- Improved performance, memory usage and initial buffering behavior when streaming internet audio
- Show IO information in crafting panel
- Boom boxes connected to the same URL should now play in sync with each other and only use a single web stream
- Improved beat detection on dance floor, sound lights, and laser lights
- Improved fishing village spawning (more of them on smaller maps, better coastline coverage)
- Recycler right-click item transfer now rejects items that can't be recycled, doesn't move them to the input
- Right-click moving items to recycler now stops once the input slots are full, doesn't start filling output slots
- Made it easier to jump onto the underground rail platforms while standing on the train tracks
- Improved swamp fog visually
- Toned down CCTV blur
- Reduced hurt/cold/hot overlay
- Deluxe xmas lights now allow passthrough
- Small sign can now be placed on deployables
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation