Rust Is Coming To PS4 And Xbox One This Spring

The multiplayer survival game has come a long way since its early access days.

Rust has been having a breakout moment recently, finding popularity with Twitch streamers who were looking for a different spin on the survival game formula. The game is going to reach an even bigger audience when Rust launches on both Xbox One and PS4 very soon, with a release being announced for Spring 2021 on both platforms. A more specific release date has not yet been shared.

While that launch will span both last-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms, there's no word on a native current-gen release. However, backwards compatibility should allow you to play Rust on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rust is currently undergoing a closed beta for consoles that is expected to last a few weeks. Double Eleven is handling the console versions and previously worked on games like Prison Architect and Minecraft Dungeons. Double Eleven is also publishing the game, unlike the PC version, which is developed and published by Garry's Mod studio Facepunch.

Rust didn't exactly set the world on fire when it first launched, seeming to suffer from an identity crisis--for instance, the game originally had zombies before they were removed. We only gave it a 3/10 in our Rust review from 2018.

However, iteration and improvements have turned it into a much stronger game. You can take many different approaches to survival, from killing everyone in your path to working together as a group.

"The title has evolved from its earliest days as a primal-survival game to one that stands out among its competitors--featuring shockingly detailed worlds to explore and build in, filled with a variety of gameplay styles, weapons, crafts, and above all else: combat," Double Eleven said in its announcement.

Huge streamers like Pokimane and Shroud helped to reignite interest in Rust in early January. It became one of the most-watched games on Twitch and even became one of the most popular games on Steam.

