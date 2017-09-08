Rumored Okami HD Port Listed For PS4, Xbox One, And PC Release By Ratings Board

Capcom's rumored Okami HD port may not be too far off. According to Gematsu, the game has been rated by the Korean Ratings Board for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Word of a potential Okami port began circulating last month. Kotaku UK reported that two retail chains in Europe listed Okami HD in their internal physical release calendars for December 12. GameSpot reached out to Capcom for comment about the listing, but a representative for the company said, "No announcements have been made."

This certainly wouldn't be the first time an upcoming release was leaked by the Korean Ratings Board. Just this spring, the board revealed the existence of Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Capcom has also expressed its interest in releasing more HD remasters of its titles. The publisher recently ported Resident Evil: Revelations to PS4 and Xbox One (with a Nintendo Switch version still on the way), and it is also bringing its open-world fantasy action RPG Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen to PS4 and Xbox One this year.

Okami originally debuted on PS2 back in 2006. The game was met with universal acclaim by fans and critics for its Zelda-like gameplay and beautiful, stylish visuals, which were inspired by traditional Japanese sumi-e paintings. Okami would be ported two years later to Wii with added motion controls for the game's Celestial Brush system. An HD version was released on PS3 in 2012, while the game's only sequel, Okamiden, launched for DS in 2011.