Rumor That Fable 4 Was Restarted Internally Is Debunked - Report

Fable 4 is also not leaving the Forza game engine to get rebuilt in Unreal.

Following rumors that Fable 4's current build was scrapped and restarted from the ground up in the Unreal game development engine, journalist Jez Corden debunked the claims on Twitter. Corden tweeted, "Hard confirmed that this is total lies" in response to the tweet containing the rumors. Head of Gamesintustry.biz Christopher Dring also chimed in to say the claims aren't true.

The original tweet, created by Idle Sloth, has now been deleted--but a screenshot with the original information is included below. Idle Sloth sourced the rumors from 4chan, which claimed that Fable 4's current build was deemed "'unplayable' by most of the team," and Fable 4's "Forzatech version will never see the light of day."

Fable 4 was officially announced in 2020, and an official release date has not been set by Playground Games. Not much is known about Fable 4, and developers haven't said much about the game. We know that it's being made in the Forza game engine. It's also likely been in development for at least five years, according to context clues offered by Playground's lead engineer Tom Gaulton's work anniversary celebration tweet.

Playground is mostly known for the Forza Horizon games, acclaimed racing sims. In his Forza Horizon 5 review, GameSpot reviewer Alessandro Barbosa praised the game for continuing and iterating on the Forza Horizon brand of open-world racing games.

For more information, players can check out our article on everything we know about Fable 4.

