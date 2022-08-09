Rumbleverse Will Feature Duos Mode And Playgrounds Mode At Launch

Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch.

Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.

When your teammate does run out of health, they'll be downed and in need of help. The first time your teammate falls, you'll have 30 seconds to pick them up, but the more they go down, the less time you'll have to get them.

In Playground Mode, you can play it solo or with a friend and thoroughly explore the city. There'll be training modules and robots, making it a potentially great way to improve your skills. If you do happen to get eliminated while playing to respawn, all you need to do is press the option button.

The option button will also give you access to the map, and the locations of all the Equip Up zones. You'll also be able to turn Combat Mode on and off by using the map screen in-game. Season One will begin on August 18. The Season One battle pass will feature 100 different rewards for players that can be unlocked by earning fame. The battle pass will feature accessories/accessory sets, title cards, emotes, and more. You'll need to buy 1,000 Brawl Bills to purchase the battle pass.

Rumbleverse is scheduled to come out on August 11 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.