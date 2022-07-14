Rumbleverse, The Pro Wrestling Battle Royale, Launches August 11

After multiple betas and tech tests, Iron Galaxy Studios has confirmed players will be able to return to Grapital City in Rumbleverse next month.

The free-to-play Rumbleverse will launch August 11 on consoles and PC, a date confirmed by both the developer Iron Galaxy and publisher Epic Games, with the first season of new content scheduled to begin one week later on August 18.

Rumbleverse was first revealed at The Game Awards last December with an initial launch date of February 15, but the game was delayed soon afterward. Iron Galaxy and Epic Games have held multiple stress tests since the reveal, the first held on February 22 and the most recent occurring July 8-10.

Rumbleverse is a 40-player battle royale where players take on the role of custom-made pro wrestlers fighting across Grapital City. Wrestlers can find weapons like bats and folding chairs, climb skyscrapers across the city, and perform high-impact moves like suplexes and power bombs from the tops of buildings onto the streets below.

Players don't have to wait much longer to throw down in Grapital City.

Rumbleverse will launch August 11 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The game will support cross-play and cross-progression at launch.