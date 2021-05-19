The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
RTX GPUs Will Be In Stock Today At GameStop
GameStop will be selling GeForce RTX cards sometime today, but expect them to go fast.
GameStop will release graphics cards today, marking one possible place to nab the increasingly difficult-to-find hardware. The company hasn't given a release time, but it has promised "limited" stock of unnamed graphics cards will be available, so keep your eyes peeled.
GameStop has listings for the GeForce RTX 3060 XT, the pricier 3060 TI, the RTX 3070, and the high-end RTX 3090. Those are all currently listed as "Sold Out" but they'll become available again sometime soon. The impending sale was noted in a recent GameStop ad listing. We would expect these cards to sell out quickly once they become available, especially since video cards have been hard to find due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
GameStop is releasing graphics cards today https://t.co/cOn33MNiKn #ad pic.twitter.com/DMFA1awsaq— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 19, 2021
In March, GameStop CEO announced the stores will be adding more PC gaming hardware to its sales inventory, including computers, monitors, GPUs, mini tower cases, and motherboards.
The semiconductor shortage is impacting lots of industries outside of gaming, like car manufacturing. That means it's having an effect on the global economy, which has prompted the attention of governments and politicians including US President Joe Biden, who promised an investigation.
