RTX 30 Series GPUs Are More Than $300 Off In Latest Newegg Sale

Newegg’s Bonanza Sale is getting even better, with a bunch of new GPUs, motherboards, monitors, laptops, and more now available with big price cuts. The most exciting for those building or upgrading a rig is the lineup of RTX 30 series GPUs, some of which are seeing price cuts of several hundred dollars.

The ultra-premium RTX 3090 Ti typically retails for $2,000, but Newegg is discounting it to just $1,850 during the Bonanza Sale: Reloaded. You can get an additional $180 off by using promo code VGAEXCBN25 at checkout, giving the GPU a steep $330 price cut. There’s also a mail-in rebate form to get a $30 prepaid card with your purchase.

If you don’t need that much firepower, consider picking up the RTX 3070 Ti, which is down to $720. You can get an additional $20 off when using promo code VGAEXCBN4.

Sitting between the 3070 and 3090 is the RTX 3080 Ti, with a new price tag of $1,110 with a mail-in rebate, down from $1,300. Like its siblings, using a promo code (VGAEXCBN3) will net you an additional $100 discount.

Beyond RTX 30 series GPUs, you’ll also find the Aorus 48-inch OLED gaming monitor discounted to just $800, down from $1,500. It boasts an 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, and both HDMI and DisplayPort connections. If you need something a bit smaller to fit on your desk, consider this 27-inch curved monitor from Acer--which is listed for just $170.

Newegg's Bonanza Sale: Refueled catalog has plenty of stellar deals, so be sure to check it out while you can. We’ve also picked out some of our favorite deals and listed them below. Newegg's FantasTech Sale will return in July to compete with Prime Day 2022, so we expect to see even more great PC and tech discounts soon.

Best deals at Newegg