Ronda Rousey Dressed Up As A Death Knight At BlizzCon

UFC star Ronda Rousey loves World of Warcraft. Last weekend was BlizzCon, the annual celebration of all things Blizzard. So what did Rousey do? She and her UFC fighter husband Travis Browne dressed up in WoW outfits and hit the show floor.

They went as Death Knights, and their cosplay is pretty excellent. They also got to be among the first in the world outside of Blizzard to go hands-on with the just-announced WoW expansion Battle For Azeroth.

Rousey caught up with Uproxx at BlizzCon and said she is really excited to try the new races in Battle for Azeroth. But she sounds even more excited about new mounts. "I'm a mount collector; mount or die," she said. Rousey once spent $1,300 on WoW cards for the chance to get a rare mount, but unfortunately for her, it didn't work out.

Last year, Rousey spoke about how she played WoW with Vin Diesel to unwind during the filming of Furious 7. Rousey is not the first celebrity to cosplay at BlizzCon; in 2015, Halloween and Freaky Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis walked the show floor as an undead Forsaken character.

Battle For Azeroth was announced at BlizzCon this weekend. It raises the level cap to 120, adds new areas to explore, while there are also new dungeons and raids. There are new Allied Races for the Alliance and Horde, while a three-player co-op system called Island Expeditions is also included in the expansion. For lots more on Battle For Azeroth, check out GameSpot's interview with production director John Hight.

In other WoW news, Blizzard also announced World of Warcraft Classic, a version of the game that lets you play a version of the game before it received countless updates and expansions. Fans really wanted this and now it's finally happening.

