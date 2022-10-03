Romancelvania Shows Off Castlevania-Style Combat And Spicy Romance Options In New Trailer

As part of October's Steam Next Fest, Deep End Games has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Metroidvania-turned-dating-sim Romancelvania. The trailer offers an in depth look at the some of the game's 12 romance options, as well as how its side-scrolling action will play out. However, for those looking to really sink their teeth into the "darkly comic genre mashup," a demo is now available to play via Steam.

Set in the mountains of Transylvania, Romancelvania follows a lovelorn Dracula (affectionately referred to as Drac), as he partakes in a reality dating show in an attempt to satisfy his bloodlust--big emphasis on the"lust." The game features a cast of 12 fully-voiced, supernatural contestants of all genders for Drac to date, as well as plenty of drama and narrative options. As the vampire king strengthens his bonds with his potential partners, his own powers and abilities grow as well.

This comes in handy as when he's not busy seducing the undead, Romancelvania sees Drac on a mission to explore an adult-oriented Transylvania. From the "voluptuous Smashmounds" to the "back alleys of Booty Bay," Drac is tasked with visiting several scandalous locations on his quest to discover hidden date spots, recruit monsters, and take down the big bads stepping on his turf.

Originally funded via Kickstarter and Epic Games’ Mega Grant Fund, Romancelvania comes from a team of former BioShock developers. The game is slated to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch early 2023, and is currently available to wishlist on Steam.