Rollerdrome Might Be Part Of PlayStation Plus Extra, Fans Speculate

There are multiple signs pointing to a potential launch into the higher tiers of PS Plus.

By on

Comments

Fans think that Rollerdrome, the indie roller skating bloodsport game, might be part of PlayStation Plus Extra in August.

Reddit user AngieK22 made a post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, speculating that Rollerdrome might be part of PlayStation's new higher tier of PS Plus when it launches in August. Rollerdrome was announced during the PlayStation State of Play and is set to release on August 16.

Click To Unmute
  1. "This Is The Only Rifle In The World!" - Firearms Expert Reacts To Sniper Elite 5’s Guns
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Mario Strikers: Battle League | Everything To Know
  4. Limited Run Games LRG3 Showcase (ft. Mega64)
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - “Ultimate Team” Ft Steve Aoki
  6. Madden 23 Official Gameplay Trailer | FieldSENSE™ Deep Dive
  7. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Mohammed Avdol Character Trailer
  8. Dragonlands Set Introduction | Teamfight Tactics
  9. Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay Trailer
  11. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Official Cinematic Trailer
  12. Fortnite Collision Chapter 3 Season 2 Event Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rollerdrome Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022

The reasoning behind this speculation starts with the fact that the game cannot be preordered on the PlayStation Store--although it also can't currently be preordered on Steam either. The second part is that ResetEra user Modiz noticed that the unlock time for Rollerdrome doesn't match the typical midnight eastern release time most games have, instead unlocking at 12 PM. This is a similar launch time to Stray, which unlocks at 11 AM, and is confirmed to be a part of PS Plus Extra. Both games also launch on the third Tuesday of their respective launch months. Mentioned in the PlayStation Blog post about the new PS Plus tiers, PS Extra games refresh in the middle of the month, which might line-up with the third Tuesday release date.

Rollerdrome has not been confirmed to be a part of PS Plus Extra, so all of these similarities might just be a coincidence. Rollerdrome is set to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on August 16 for $30 USD, if it isn't part of PS Plus Extra.

The Best PlayStation Plus Free Games Of All Time
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Rollerdrome
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)