Rollerdrome Brings Dystopian Bloodsport To PS5 And PS4 In August

While some more marquee reveals may have stolen the show at the latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Rollerdrome skated into the picture to make a splash, too. The new game from Roll7 (of OlliOlli fame) presents a dark, dystopian world where athletes fight to the death in the titular sport that combines roller skating, stunt ramps, and, for some players, death.

See it in action in the brand-new retrofuturistic trailer below.

Published by Private Division, Rollerdrome is billed as "a single-player, third-person shooter where players experience the thrill of fusing fluid movements and stylish tricking mechanics" with gunplay in matches where there are winners and there are the dead--and no one in between.

The game will launch on PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on August 16 for $30.