Roller Champions Releases May 25, Switch Version Coming Later

Ubisoft's free-to-play PvP sports game Roller Champions will launch on May 25, the publisher has announced. It will debut that day for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and via streaming on Stadia and Luna "at a later date."

Roller Champions is a roller derby-inspired sports game where two teams of three compete to be the first to score five points by tossing a ball into the goal. Players can earn more points by skating around the track more times, provided their team remains in possession of the ball. Players can also tackle foes to knock the ball free and zip up the walls of the arena to avoid others.

Roller Champions has cross-play matchmaking and cross-progression on all platforms, while the game also has a social hub where players can meet up. There is also a battle pass-style system called a Roller Pass that lets players unlock new cosmetic rewards.

Roller Champions is just the latest sports game from Ubisoft, following the launch of Riders Republic in October 2021. For more, check out a new cinematic trailer for Roller Champions above.

Ubisoft has plenty of big games releasing in the next year, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Martio + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull and Bones. The company is expected to host a summer showcase of some kind, but it has not yet been announced.