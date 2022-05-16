The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Roll The Dice With This Cheap Mystery Game Bundle
Fanatical's new bundle is giving you eight mystery games for just seven bucks.
Feeling adventurous? If so, consider checking out the Fanatical Mystery Vault Bundle, which offers eight mystery games for just seven bucks. All purchases also come with a 5% off coupon for your next purchase.
All games in the Mystery Vault Bundle are redeemable through Steam--but there's no telling what games you'll unwrap. Fanatical notes that there are "exciting releases, highly rated titles, and more" in each bundle, although there's no official list of what games you might come across. You are, however, guaranteed one game from a AAA publisher, and five new AAA titles are said to be featured in the catalog.
Beyond that, you're rolling the dice. But if you're looking for a fun way to add a few more titles to your ever-growing Steam library, the Mystery Vault Bundle is a great way to discover eight new games.
If you'd rather know which games your money is purchasing, consider checking out Fanatical's May Madness Sale, which features big discounts on titles such as Code Vein, Skyrim Special Edition, The Pathless, and more.
