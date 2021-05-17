Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Device Drops To Black Friday Price At Amazon

The Roku Ultra is the company's premier streaming box from 2020. It outputs services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more at 4K, with additional Dolby Vision support for the many TVs that are not supporting the HDR standard. Features also include an ethernet port on the back so you can ditch the flaky WiFi connection of most streaming sticks, as well as the ability to ping and locate your remote if you've misplaced it.

Speaking of the remote, it's the classic Roku design that keeps things simple and accessible with physical buttons. It also features an auxiliary port, which serves as an easier way to enjoy your favorite streaming platforms with headphones. Don't worry about having to setup any wireless connections--just plug and play. And if you don't have headphones, Roku includes some wired earphones in the box, too, which will also come in handy for voice command support.