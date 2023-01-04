Roku Is Now Making TVs, Has 11 Models Coming In 2023

Roku already serves as one of the most popular streaming devices, and is even integrated into some TV models. And now, the streaming platform company is building and designing its own TVs, with pricing between $120 and $1,000.

At CES in Las Vegas, Roku revealed that it has 11 TV models planned for release this spring. The sets will range in size from 24 to 75 inches and fall under two labels: Roku Select and Roku Plus series. Select series hardware will come with Roku voice remotes, while Plus gets voice remote Pros. For those unfamiliar, the Pro changers feature USB charging, a headphone jack, and a lost device finder.

"Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone," said Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices at Roku, in a press release. "These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations."

Roku also announced that a new TV wireless soundbar is on the way. The device will work with Roku TVs to "offer an expanded audio ecosystem," according to the company. That reportedly includes a straightforward setup that's wireless.

The company also claims that Roku was the best-selling smart TV operating system in the United States for the third quarter of 2022. The streaming platform started in 2014.

It's not just an operating system either. Roku has an app with TV and film content. In fact, the company acquired all of Quibi's shows back in 2021. And Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie is exclusively available to stream on Roku.