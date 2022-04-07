Rogue Legacy 2 Takes Up The Mantle April 28

Rogue Legacy 2's release date is coming on April 28, Cellar Door has announced. The roguelike sequel will hit PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on that date. And if you haven't happened to play the original Rogue Legacy, it's being offered as a freebie on the Epic Games Store for a limited time.

Rogue Legacy was a roguelike with a unique hook: You followed a family of heroes across the generations as they inherited traits from their parents. Rogue Legacy 2 retains this core idea, but makes some further additions. It uses a new art style with 3D character models, adds new weapons, abilities, and 15 classes, and expands the biome generation for more variety. New classes include the long-ranged Ranger who can rain down poison arrows, a nimble Dragon Lancer, and a Bard who conquers foes with the power of song. The inter-generational traits that serve as the backbone have also gotten a big revision, with modifiers that encourage you to take risks with debilitating traits for bigger rewards.

Gallery

On top of expanding on the existing systems of Rogue Legacy, the sequel also adds Heirlooms for permanent new abilities. Those Heirlooms help unlock the world's secrets so that you'll progress like a real metroidvania, in addition to the roguelike elements. The announcement also notes that Rogue Legacy 2 adds accessibility tools that give you fine control over damage and health or even flight to handle platforming segments. And once you've finished the game, a New Game Plus feature lets you choose how to ramp up the difficulty for further runs.

Rogue Legacy 2 has been available in early access on PC, but this will mark the 1.0 release. The original Rogue Legacy is now free on the Epic Games Store as part of its rotating free games list. It will be available April 7-13.