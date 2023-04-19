Rod Fergusson Teases A Secret Announcement In This Week's Diablo 4 Stream

Blizzard is apparently getting ready to reveal something big for Diablo 4 on April 20.

Blizzard has announced an extensive 90 minute livestream for Diablo IV on April 20, promising a deep dive on the title's endgame, and what the team has taken from the beta when it comes to classes and dungeons. Diablo lead Rod Fergusson has hinted that a big secret will also be revealed during the livestream, leading fans to speculate on what the team has to announce.

The 4/20 livestream was announced by Blizzard community director Adam Fletcher, with YouTuber and streamer Rhykker on board as guest host. The stream will also feature Diablo designer Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora.

Rod Fergusson then upped the ante in a quote tweet, asking if this stream will be the one with the "secret announcement" or not. Safe to say, fans should look forward to something big during Thursday's stream, though the Diablo team haven't offered many hints as to what's coming.

Fans have speculated in the replies about what they believe the big secret will be, with popular guesses including a Paladin class announcement, early access getting earlier, or a new surprise beta, potentially featuring the endgame.

The only way to find out for sure will be to catch the livestream this Thursday April 20 at 11 AM PDT on the Diablo Twitch or YouTube channel. Diablo IV is scheduled to release on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

