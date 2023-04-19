Rod Fergusson Teases A Secret Announcement In This Week's Diablo 4 Stream

Blizzard has announced an extensive 90 minute livestream for Diablo IV on April 20, promising a deep dive on the title's endgame, and what the team has taken from the beta when it comes to classes and dungeons. Diablo lead Rod Fergusson has hinted that a big secret will also be revealed during the livestream, leading fans to speculate on what the team has to announce.

The 4/20 livestream was announced by Blizzard community director Adam Fletcher, with YouTuber and streamer Rhykker on board as guest host. The stream will also feature Diablo designer Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora.

Wait, wait, wait... @PezRadar is this the one with the secret announcement or are we not talking about that yet? I would hate to give it away.



BTW so glad I'm using Slack right now and not something public like Twitter to ask that. That would be the worst. https://t.co/rlJM27Rlmg — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) April 18, 2023

Rod Fergusson then upped the ante in a quote tweet, asking if this stream will be the one with the "secret announcement" or not. Safe to say, fans should look forward to something big during Thursday's stream, though the Diablo team haven't offered many hints as to what's coming.

Fans have speculated in the replies about what they believe the big secret will be, with popular guesses including a Paladin class announcement, early access getting earlier, or a new surprise beta, potentially featuring the endgame.

The only way to find out for sure will be to catch the livestream this Thursday April 20 at 11 AM PDT on the Diablo Twitch or YouTube channel. Diablo IV is scheduled to release on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.