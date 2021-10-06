Rockstar's Own Launcher Seemingly Leaks GTA Remaster Trilogy

New evidence has been discovered that points to the existence of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy release, despite Rockstar Games not yet announcing the project.

According to members of the GTA Forums, Rockstar's own Rockstar Games Launcher for PC recently received an update that contains references to the rumored GTA Trilogy. The update notes show listings for "Unreal" versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. This matches with reports that those three games are being remastered with Epic's Unreal Engine and bundled together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA III.

The Rockstar Games Launcher on PC has just had an update! And with it... #GTATrilogyhttps://t.co/KYJZkVPqPq pic.twitter.com/ojQxVjSKP4 — GTANet (@GTANet) October 5, 2021

This development comes after a ratings board in Korea published a rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, suggesting the project is indeed real.

According to a report, the remasters are expected to be offered digitally in a package on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile. Rockstar Dundee, the studio formerly known as Ruffian Games and known for its work on Crackdown before getting acquired by Rockstar, is said to be developing the remasters.

Another layer to this story is that, should the rumored remasters perform well, Rockstar might consider remastering Red Dead Redemption, the report said.

In addition to these rumored remasters, Rockstar is developing Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which will be the third generation of console platforms that the game will be released on, following Xbox 360/PS3 and Xbox One/PS4. GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will launch in March 2022, following a delay.

