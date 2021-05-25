Biomutant Review Battlefield 6 Leaks Charlie Bit My Finger NFT Blizzard Indie Exodus Amazon Prime Day Info Eternals Trailer

Rockstar Just Launched A Music Label

The label will expand on the Grand Theft Auto series' already extensive use of music.

From the GTA series' famous curated radio stations to the launch of virtual nightclubs that featured real resident DJs in GTA Online's After Hours update, Rockstar is now taking its musical ambitions to the next level with the launch of a music label in collaboration with CircoLoco.

Rockstar has teamed up with the infamous party brand CircoLoco, known for its Monday morning parties at Ibiza's DC10, to launch CircoLoco Records. The label will debut a series of EPs, leading up to the release of its first compilation album, Monday Dreamin'. With a focus on dance music, the label will showcase some of the best talent from CircoLoco's decades of parties, including DJs like Dixon who have appeared in GTA Online's nightclubs.

It seems that Rockstar's involvement in the label may lead to more integration of up-and-coming musical talent into GTA Online's various virtual hangouts, especially after it "[expanded] the possibilities for in-game social spaces and music discovery with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist." GTA Online is finally releasing as a standalone game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11 this year, opening its online world up to a whole new audience.

CircoLoco Records' first EP is called Monday Dreamin' Blue EP, which is due to release on June 4. Other EPs are then due out between then and July 9, which is when the compilation album will drop in full.

