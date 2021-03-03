Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video

Rockstar Changes How Free GTA Online Cash For PS Plus Members Works

Grabbing your free million dollars in GTA Online is going to require a visit to the PlayStation Store in the future.

By on

Comments

PS Plus subscribers have had an added incentive to play GTA Online on PS4 or PS5 for a long time now, as each month has seen a deposit of a cool $1,000,000 of in-game cash placed directly into their Maze bank account every month. Usually, this cash would be made available if a player logged in but Rockstar Games has decided to change the process for landing that loyalty lump sum.

To claim your cash, you'll now need to go into the PlayStation Store and grab the bonus as a free gift when the new system kicks in on April 1. Once claimed, the cash will still be instantly deposited into your game account, Rockstar explained in a blog post.

GTA Online has grown massively in the years since it was released, evolving across two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the regular addition of new vehicles, mission types, heists, and more. It'll be getting ready to make a leap onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year as a standalone release, similar to how Red Dead Online has been split off from Red Dead Redemption 2. Grand Theft Auto V won't be left behind in last-gen though, as it'll also be transitioning to new-gen consoles alongside it.

While a graphical upgrade is one of the new features coming to GTA Online when it arrives on new consoles, reduced loading times is also one of the more requested updates that fans have been asking for. One modder has figured out how to significantly reduce GTA Online's long loading times on PC, and while the method is still just a proof of concept for now, the improvement makes for a noticeable difference.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda BOTW Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Viral Reddit Clips
  2. Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer
  3. First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two
  4. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Accolades Trailer
  5. It Takes Two Is Gaming's First Proper Rom-Com (Feat. Greg Miller)
  6. Monster Hunter Rise – Official Light Weapons Gameplay Trailer
  7. Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Emma Gameplay Trailer
  8. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - Release Trailer
  9. Gears 5 | Operation 6 Trailer
  10. Hyper Scape - Exclusive Season 3 Features Trailer
  11. Fantasian - Official Story Trailer
  12. Fantasian - Official Special Features Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: GTA Online - The Cayo Perico Heist Gameplay Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)